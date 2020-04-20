AI helps sites check on social distancing

The company had already announced that its cameras – which are installed on thousands of sites worldwide – are now being used to report on the extent of construction activity in the USA during the pandemic.

The new technology uses AI to detect when two or more people are in close proximity to each other. By detecting when workers are not practising social distancing, OxBlue's proprietary AI technology has the potential to increase awareness and improve safety, said the company.

"With a global pandemic, harnessing the power of technology to solve the construction industry's immediate challenges is our top priority at the moment," said Chandler McCormack, CEO of OxBlue. "We want to provide solutions offering actionable insights and the peace of mind knowing that everything is being done to keep workers safe and healthy."

Developing the capability to detect social distancing on construction sites is the latest in a series of developments announced by OxBlue. Though previously unannounced, OxBlue's AI capabilities for measuring construction activity levels had already been validated based on field trials. The tool was originally developed to assist OxBlue clients in understanding construction activity on their projects. As the crisis began to worsen, OxBlue began to analyse data across the USA in order to measure the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on construction activity levels.

