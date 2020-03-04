Ainscough chief leaves after just six weeks

Also gone from the company's boardroom is recently appointed chief information officer Jason (Jay) Glover.

Jeremy Fry was appointed a board director of Ainscough Crane Hire on 1st January 2020. This appointment was terminated on 13th February, Companies House filings reveal this week.

Jay Glover was appointed to the board on 6th November 2019. He also went on 13th February.

Mr Fry was first appointed interim chief executive by the Ainscough’s private equity owners in March 2019 to replace Janet Entwistle, who had appointed to the job in September 2016.

Ainscough is the UK's biggest mobile crane hire company; it is controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, a private equity firm.

It is not clear why the Mr Fry and Mr Glover were in Ainscough's boardroom for such a short time. We have asked the company for clarification and comment and will update this story if we hear back from them.

