Auctioneer sees more, newer excavator sales

M O'Brien sold 250 pieces of equipment through Ritchie at a 2025 auction

Ritchie saw median crawler excavator prices of €28,980, essentially stable compared to prices a year ago. The volume of sales in the market rose 14% year-on-year, and Ritchie reported that machines sold tended to be newer.

The company's listing website, Mascus, saw supply down by 14% in the quarter, with buyer enquiries down 6%. Ritchie's analysts say that 'a market where supply is contracting faster than demand, prices are holding, and machine quality is improving points to a channel in healthy balance rather than one under pressure'.

Buyer interest and auction sales were strongest in the UK. Caterpillar was both most sought after on Mascus, and had the highest sales volumes at auction. Volvo and Hitachi took the second and third places.

Scissor lifts were heavily sought out. Here, buyers paid more for older machines. Ritchie saw auction prices up 13%, and volumes up 17%. These machines were older, with a median age of 12 years over 11 years last year, with more hours on the clock. Buyer enquiries on Mascus were up by a quarter (24%). Buyer activity was strongest tn the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain

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