US order win for Durham Lifting beams

The client, who Durham Lifting did not name in the announcement, has already taken delivery of four similar beams.

The beams are designed to meet the customer's specific operational requirements and offer, Durham Lifting says, robust construction with high standards of quality, compliance and performance. The company says it is seeing demand for the engineered lifting equipment continuing to increase, and driving Multisec's international growth, with clients across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Amanda Gardiner, managing director, said, “Receiving a repeat order of this scale is always rewarding because it demonstrates the confidence customers have in our products and our team. The customer returning to us for a further 10 Multi-Point Spreader Beams, following the success of the original equipment, is a fantastic endorsement of the quality, reliability and engineering expertise behind every Multisec product.

“As demand for engineered lifting solutions continues to grow internationally, we remain committed to designing and manufacturing equipment that delivers the highest standards of safety, performance and compliance for customers around the world.”

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