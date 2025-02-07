Alliance Leisure gets its ISG developments back on track

Universal Civils & Build has taken over several Alliance Leisure jobs from ISG, including this one in Hyndburn, the Wilson Sports Village

When ISG Construction went into administration last September, Alliance Leisure was among many clients left stranded. As a UK Leisure Framework contractor, ISG was working on nine Alliance Leisure projects around the country, collectively worth around £250m, building and revamping sports and leisure centres.

It took less than 100 days to get all nine affected projects back on track.

Alliance Leisure managing director Paul Cluett explained: "Our immediate priority was to stabilise the situation, secure sites, and engage closely with clients to understand their concerns. With the support of our partners and the UK Leisure Framework, we were able to mobilise quickly and return every affected project to full operation in just 100 days. This recovery is a testament to the strength of our relationships and our commitment to delivering solutions under pressure.”

The recovery process began with assessments of each project’s status, both live and in pre-construction phases. By leveraging the flexibility of the UK Leisure Framework, owned and managed by Denbighshire Leisure (DLL), Alliance Leisure appointed alternative contractors to resume work with minimal delay.

“We knew that moving quickly was essential to minimise disruption. The UK Leisure Framework’s collaborative nature gave us the tools we needed to secure alternative specialist leisure development contractors and provide our clients with the confidence that their projects would continue on schedule,” added Cluett.” We were also quick to reassure and redeploy affected ISG sub contractors, protecting jobs and safeguarding project time lines.”

Speaking of Alliance’s reaction to the ISG collapse, North East Derbyshire District Council director Matt Broughton said: “Alliance Leisure's response was swift and reassuring. They immediately provided professional advice and leveraged their extensive supply chain and framework partners to address the situation. Their clear communication and proactive approach were invaluable. They kept us informed at every stage and quickly appointed new contractors to ensure the project stayed on track. It was everything you could wish for from a true partnership.

“Alliance Leisure's handling of the situation has been exemplary. Their commitment to getting the site back up and running, coupled with their transparent communication and rapid response, truly stood out.”

Alliance Leisure’s projects affected by the ISG Collapse, ranging in value from £12m to £34m, are:

Clay Cross Active

Caerphilly Leisure Centre

Wilson Sport Village

West Wickham Leisure Centre

Bishop Auckland Leisure Centre

Skelmersdale Leisure Centre

Ormskirk Leisure Centre

Doncaster Dome

Haden Hill Leisure Centre

