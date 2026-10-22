Altro, Hull Flooring refurbish centre for diverse learning

Winifred Holtby Academy and Tweendykes School share a big, lively campus that brings together mainstream classes, breakout spaces, and areas designed for students with special educational needs. The refurbishment aimed to maintain a bright and welcoming feel.

A collaborative approach between installer Hull Flooring, Altro and the school resulted in a range of high-quality flooring solutions tailored to each area’s needs. Spaces were designed to promote calm and comfort while also delivering safe, smooth, and durable flooring.

Altro Wood Comfort, Altro Orchestra, and Altro Walkway were used to enhance corridors and the atrium with natural style and safety, while Altro Wood Comfort in corridors reduced noise transference in echoey spaces. Altro Illustra was fitted on stairs for slip resistance.

Altro Wood Comfort is designed for noisy environments providing 14dB noise reduction as well as comfort underfoot. Altro Orchestra also provides a 15dB sound reduction, while Altro Walkway 20 is a versatile, hard-wearing safety floor for general purpose areas.

The thorough consultation process allowed the Hull Flooring team to specify solutions that meet the needs of all users and ensured the installation was carried out seamlessly. Sean Dawson, managing director said, “It was a challenge to complete, but the products are easy to use, cut and weld and the installers enjoy working with them.”

The phased replacement programme covered an estimated 2,000sqm footprint, ensuring minimal impact on staff and students while transforming the learning environment. All works were carried out during school holidays to minimise disruption, helping to create safer, more comfortable learning spaces where students and staff can flourish.

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