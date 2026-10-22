Wates wins two Pagabo framework places

Karen Heigham, public sector director at Wates Construction

Wates Construction has been appointed as the sole delivery partner for Lot 1a of the new Pagabo Major Works Framework 2026, managed by Pagabo, placing the business among just three contractors able to access all procurement routes for major works projects across England and Wales. This could see Wates deliver anything from schools and colleges to hospitals and healthcare facilities, offices and homes through the framework.

Wates Residential has also secured a place on Pagabo’s £26bn National Framework for Developer-Led Schemes, with positions across all 48 sub-lots it applied for. The appointment spans London, the South East, South West and Wales, covering residential, residential multi-occupancy and mixed-use schemes and creating new opportunities to work with public sector partners to deliver much-needed homes and regeneration.

As Pagabo's Lot 1a Delivery Partner, Wates will have access to projects valued at more than £5 million across England and Wales through a range of procurement routes, including direct award opportunities.

The new four-year framework, valued at up to £5bn, is designed to help public sector organisations procure major construction projects efficiently and compliantly. It can be accessed by customers across sectors including education, healthcare, housing, local government and emergency services.

Wates Residential’s appointment spans Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Pagabo’s £26bn National Framework for Developer-Led Schemes, covering Special Purpose Vehicle schemes and Development Agreement schemes across a range of project values.

The positions cover London, the South East, South West and Wales, across residential, residential multi-occupancy and mixed-use schemes. The four-year framework provides public sector organisations with a procurement route to bring forward development-led projects.

Karen Heigham, public sector director at Wates Construction, said, "This appointment reflects the confidence that Pagabo has placed in our ability to deliver complex, high-quality projects across England and Wales. As their Lot 1a Delivery Partner, we are uniquely positioned to support public sector customers from the earliest stages of project development. Through early contractor involvement, we can help clients shape projects sooner, manage risk, improve buildability, drive greater certainty around programme and cost, and ultimately achieve better outcomes for the communities they serve.

"Having successfully delivered projects through previous iterations of the framework, including facilities such as Gosberton House Academy, we understand the importance of creating lasting social value alongside excellent project outcomes. We look forward to building on that track record over the next four years and helping more customers deliver projects that benefit communities for generations to come."

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