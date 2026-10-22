Unplugged Liebherr for Dutch locks

The work, in compacted sand, required a high performance sheet pile vibrator. The LR 1130.1 unplugged was used to install 162 new 23m sheet piles, reaching from the barge, and for loading and unloading of materials.

The electric crane can work using the site's power, and from its battery. The pontoon too used an electric drive, electric spud piles and a hybrid system comprising battery storage units and solar panels. When shore power is available, the entire system operates local almost entirely emission-free: only the hydraulic power unit of the sheet pile vibrator is powered by diesel during this operation.

As well as offering carbon savings, the crew preferred the Liebherr for its low noise: from 16m away. it is no louder than a standard conversation.

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