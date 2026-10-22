  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

22 October 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Unplugged Liebherr for Dutch locks

Unplugged Liebherr for Dutch locks

41 minutes De Klerk Werkendam is using an electric Liebherr crawler crane mounted on an electric pontoon for sheet piling work on sluice locks in Brouwersdam, the Netherlands.

The work, in compacted sand, required a high performance sheet pile vibrator. The LR 1130.1 unplugged was used to install 162 new 23m sheet piles, reaching from the barge, and for loading and unloading of materials.

The electric crane can work using the site's power, and from its battery. The pontoon too used an electric drive, electric spud piles and a hybrid system comprising battery storage units and solar panels. When shore power is available, the entire system operates local almost entirely emission-free: only the hydraulic power unit of the sheet pile vibrator is powered by diesel during this operation.

As well as offering carbon savings, the crew preferred the Liebherr for its low noise: from 16m away. it is no louder than a standard conversation.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »