Donated Cat supports veterans' group

The charity started 20 years ago, as an informal support group for veterans experiencing PTSD. It now has 140 active participants, who are building a purpose-built equine and horticultural space for activities supporting the mental and physical health and wellbeing of veterans.

The excavator was donated by Finning, as part of a charity campaign marking 100 years of Caterpillar. The volunteers have worked together to build stables, a riding menage, a vegetable garden, a memorial garden and a large cabin which serves as an office and therapy space to support the vast needs of the community.

Nigel Locke, secretary at Valley Veterans, said: “Finning delivered our Cat 301.5 back in June and since then our site has changed dramatically. Having the machine on-site has allowed us to complete planned work much more quickly than by hand and is responsible for our large new vegetable garden and raised beds where produce grown goes towards feeding the community and veterans that we support.

“The machine has increased the scope of what we are able to achieve on site. We are looking at adding beehives, building more stables and adding a pond to support the biodiversity of the site—all of which is vastly more achievable with the machine, taking weeks as opposed to months.”

The charity was founded in the back garden of former Welsh Guardsman Paul Bromwell and has since gone on to make a significant impact both locally and nationally. Last year, Valley Veterans was honoured with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Paul Bromwell, chief executive at Valley Veterans, said: “The impact of the machine has been invaluable to the work we do, allowing us to continue to make a difference to veterans and their families, as the size, scope and possibilities of the site keep growing.

“As well as a practical impact, the machine has made a financial one. Not having to rent a machine and having the back-up of local support from the Finning Cardiff branch means we are able to use our funding to support more veterans to combat the challenges resulting from isolation and loneliness.”

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