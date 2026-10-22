Galliford Try marks starts of Wellington Barracks works

Works will include new fit for purpose infrastructure for three band practice rooms and other associated facilities; the full refurbishment of a seven-storey existing shared living accommodation into single person rooms and improved ventilation to the temporary stabling area.

Originally designed in the 1830s, the barracks serves as the headquarters of the five Foot Guards regiments, requiring a close co-operative effort to properly maintain a site of such historical significance as well as functional importance.

The pre-construction phase saw the creation of design works to RIBA Stage 4 in collaboration with the DIO’s Technical Service Provider team, achieving a DREAM (Defence Related Environmental Assessment Method) Excellent design-stage rating for environmental performance.

Warren Webster, DIO major programmes and projects programme director, army, said: “This milestone reflects the strong collaboration between the Army, DIO, Galliford Try and Arcadis. Together, we are investing in Wellington Barracks to provide modern facilities, while respecting the heritage of this iconic site and supporting its future role."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk