United Infrastructure joins BEAMA

United Infrastructure stated that membership will give it a stronger voice on issues ranging from regulatory frameworks and industrial policy to technical standards and skills. As a tier-one delivery partner, the company says it will now be able to help shape these decisions rather than simply respond to them.

The move comes as the Electricity Networks Sector Growth Plan is published . The plan was developed by BEAMA and the Energy Networks Association (ENA), working with delivery partners and regulators. For the first time, it sets out how the UK can deliver clean, secure and affordable power. It also shows how network investment can support skilled jobs, supply chains and industrial renewal for decades to come.



The plan’s 10-year roadmap runs to 2035 and supports the Government’s commitment to Net Zero by 2050. Delivering it will require around £181 billion of investment in the UK’s electricity networks.

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