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29 September 2026

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  3. Alumno tops out Glasgow PBSA

Alumno tops out Glasgow PBSA

23 hours Alumno and Clark Contracts has marked the topping out of a new six-storey 262-bed PBSA on St Georges Road in Glasgow.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Alumno, international private equity real estate firm Henderson Park, and the main contractor Clark Contracts and members of the wider project team.

Located in Glasgow’s west end, close to the city centre, Woodlands Point has been designed to become part of the existing neighbourhood while responding to the significant demand for student accommodation in Glasgow.

The six-storey development will provide a mix of four and five-bed cluster flats and studio apartments, alongside a range of shared amenities. These include a ground-floor common room, sixth-floor dining, study and lounge spaces, and landscaped courtyard areas to the rear.

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