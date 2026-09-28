Huws Gray adds plant hire in Fleetwood

The offering is being rolled out nationwide, with the depot the 87th in the country to offer the service. Customers can now access an extensive range of leading brands alongside Huws Gray’s wider services, all in one place. Huws Gray also provides tool repair and servicing, with customers able to hire equipment using their Huws Gray account.

The Fleetwood site employs 18 colleagues, with the new offering creating an additional 3 roles. The branch originally opened as Builders Supplies in the 1990s, before joining the Huws Gray family in 2021.

Jon Mugridge, operations director of plant and tool hire at Huws Gray, said: “I am delighted that we have launched Plant and Tool Hire at Fleetwood, which met all of our criteria as part of the continued national rollout. The Fleetwood branch has been part of the Huws Gray family for many years, so it is a site that we understand well, and there is a lack of tool hire around the area, providing us with a meaningful opportunity. We remain committed to delivering ease and convenience for our customers, providing all products and services under one roof, and the ongoing Plant and Tool Hire rollout represents an important part of this strategy.”

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