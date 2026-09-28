St James, Lindner Prater fined over window death

Mick Ferris was killed in the incident

Mick Ferris, a 53-year-old grandfather and coach driver, was killed instantly in 2018 when the 130kg window fell 300ft and struck him. The windows had been changed to outward opening early in the design process, without, HSE says, effective risk assessment.

During construction in 2017, another window had fallen when left open in windy conditions, nearly striking two workers below. St James led an internal near miss review into the incident, but records obtained by the HSE showed key noted areas of concern were not followed up effectively.

The safety of the windows relied on the performance of a single restrictor, held in by a single screw, and none of the fittings had been confirmed by their manufacturers to be suitable for the bespoke curved penthouse windows.

The window was held by a single restrictor

It was only after the second incident in 2018 and Mr Ferris’ death, that the windows were redesigned to open inward and the public walking below the penthouses were no longer at risk if a window was left open.

Ferris's wife Rachel described the impact of her husband's sudden death. "It has made it so much worse to get used to,” she said. “Mick was just minding his own business. One minute there, one minute gone. The thought this could have happened to anybody is always with me. It could have been a child.

"I know it wasn’t just one person, but one person could have changed this. One person could have asked ‘can’t we do this better?' What those companies did killed my husband."

After a five week trial, both St James Limited, of Berkeley House, 19 Portsmouth Road, Cobham and Lindner Prater Limited of 45 London Road, Reigate, were found guilty of contravening Section 3(1) of The Health and Safety at Work Act etc. 1974.

At sentencing on 24 September 2026 at the Inner London Crown Court, St James was fined £1million and ordered to pay costs of £125,000 and Lindner Prater Limited was fined £300,000 and ordered to pay costs of £125,000.

HSE lead inspector Andrew Verrall-Withers said, “Two companies – widely seen as leaders in their fields failed to respond to an obvious risk, and tragically this cost the life of a man simply going about his day.

“Both times a window fell, the wind speeds were not unusually high.”

“Even after a window had fallen in 2017, luckily just missing workers below, sufficient attention was not given to assessing the risk of the windows detaching and falling if left open in windy conditions. Too much reliance was placed on adding a small sign to the windows, in effect hoping the residents would not forget to close windows.”

“The construction industry should pay attention to this tragic case. Principal designers need to pay careful attention to clarifying exactly what services architects, designers, and consultants will provide, and then effectively monitor their performance to ensure related risks are identified and coordinate necessary improvements."

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