McLaren to build PBSA in Walworth

Walworth Corners, courtesy of Howells and Vivid Vision

The £55m construction contract for Walworth Corners will see McLaren deliver 283 student beds in the PBSA, alongside 20 new homes for social rent, on a brownfield site.

Walworth Corners is the first development being delivered through the joint venture established by Fabrix and Patrizia in 2025 with more than £100 million of investment capacity focussed on alternative living and affordable housing that responds to London's housing needs while creating wider social and environmental value.

Patrizia provides institutional equity to the partnership as part of its wider pan-European strategy to invest in sustainable and affordable housing. Earlier this year, Fabrix secured a £69.5m green loan from Aviva Investors in development financing for the project, bringing together institutional equity and debt to move the scheme into delivery.

Designed by Howells through planning and RIBA Stage 3, with AFK as delivery architect, the scheme combines high-quality new construction with the targeted retention and extension of part of the existing concrete frame fronting Walworth Road. This will enable delivery of a new build quality scheme while reducing structural embodied carbon emissions by an estimated 21%. The all‑electric, nature‑positive development targets BREEAM Excellent, delivering 144% biodiversity net gain across the site and incorporating extensive green and blue roofs to support climate resilience and on‑site ecology.

Almost the entire ground floor will be public‑facing, with a 2,600 sq ft community kitchen co‑created with local charity Pembroke House, 5,100 sq ft new high‑street retail, and a publicly accessible 6,240 sq ft courtyard garden, bringing new activity and social infrastructure to the heart of Walworth Road. A new pedestrian route will improve permeability through the 60‑metre‑long site and draw people into the courtyard garden, designed by RHS Chelsea Flower ’Best-in-Show’-winning Harris Bugg Studio.

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