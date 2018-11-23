Amberon completes purchase of highway barrier company

Barrier Services has offered a national service in highway barriers from its location in Caldicott, South Wales, since 1983. It has reported revenue of £5.5m and employ 40 people.

Amberon, which was formed in 2002, has annual revenue in excess of £28m and employs more than 500 people across 22 depots around the UK. It has operated in the highways barrier market since gaining its sector scheme approval in 2015. The acquisition underlines Amberon’s ambitions to offer the service on a national basis.

Amberon commercial director Daniel East said: “This is a very exciting time for both businesses with many opportunities ahead, initially we can now offer our clients a one-stop solution for barrier installation, repair and inspection along with the requisite traffic management.”

Managing director Terry Musson added: “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Barrier Services and have always recognised them as market leaders in their field. By partnering with Amberon we can form an even stronger bond. We are looking forward to working with Dan Raffles and Neil Amesbury who form a strong management team that we know we can work with too.”

The founders of Barrier Services, Barbara and Phil Gibson have taken the decision to exit the business. Dan Raffles, director of Barrier Services, said: “We are going to miss Barbara and Phil immensely, but initially on a daily basis there will be no obvious changes to either business, with a clear effort to remain focused on the tasks at hand of offering a safe, efficient, highways barrier service to our customers, however, Neil and myself are welcoming the opportunity to expand Barrier Services and work with the team at Amberon.”