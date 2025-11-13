Anglesey to get first small modular reactors

An initial three Rolls-Royce small modular reactors will be built at Wylfa

The government has announced that publicly-owned Great British Energy-Nuclear will build three small modular reactors (SMRs) at Wylfa. Subject to final contract, Rolls-Royce will be the supplier.

Great British Energy-Nuclear will start activity on the site in 2026. The initial project will be for three SMR units, but the site could potentially host up to eight mini reactors. The ambition is for Wylfa’s small modular reactors to be supplying power to the grid from the mid-2030s.

The £2.5bn project is expected to support up to 3,000 good jobs in the local community at peak construction.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said: “Britain was once a world-leader in nuclear power, but years of neglect and inertia has meant places like Anglesey have been let down and left behind. Today, that changes. We’re using all the tools in our armoury – cutting red tape, changing planning laws, and backing growth – to deliver the country’s first SMR in North Wales.”

Simon Bowen, chair of Great British Energy-Nuclear, added: “These first SMRs at Wylfa will lay the groundwork for a fleet-based approach to nuclear development, strengthening the UK’s energy independence and bringing long-term investment to the local economy.”

Chris Cholerton, chief executive of Rolls-Royce SMR, said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to establish our UK fleet programme with an initial three units at the Wylfa site. Today’s announcement marks the first step in what will be a 100-year commitment to clean energy, innovation, and community partnership at Wylfa.

“We will deliver nuclear power very differently by utilising modularisation and a high level of factory build, therefore minimising the impact on local people from infrastructure delivery.”

The US government had rather been hoping that Westinghouse was going to get the gig to build a larger reactor at Wylfa and expressed disappointment that that the UK government preferred a UK to a US contractor

Warren Stephens, US ambassador to the UK, said: “We are extremely disappointed by this decision, not least because there are cheaper, faster, and already-approved options to provide clean, safe energy at this same location.

“If you want to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible and take a big step in addressing energy prices and availability, there is a different path, and we look forward to decisions soon on large-scale nuclear projects.

“As I have repeatedly said, we want the UK to be the strongest possible ally to the United States, and high energy costs are an impediment to that.”

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