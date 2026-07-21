Arada's £2.5bn plan for Thameside

The site spans 47 acres in London's Royal Docks, and has a gross development value of £2.5bn. It has the potential, Arada says, to deliver at least 5,000 new homes as secured in the existing planning permission, including 35% affordable homes with green spaces on half of the site and a kilometre of active waterfront.

The project forms a key part of the long-term vision for the Royal Docks, one of Europe’s largest regeneration areas, being delivered through collaboration between public and private sector partners. Thameside West is being brought forward in partnership with the Greater London Authority (GLA), through its land and property company GLAP, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering new homes, public infrastructure and long-term economic growth across the Royal Docks.

The first stage of the project will comprise 1,500 homes across six buildings, as well as a significant new public park. The focus of this stage is the early delivery of much-needed homes and supporting infrastructure. The proposals have also undergone a comprehensive design refresh to ensure they meet the latest building safety standards and regulatory requirements.

Arada has also selected global architecture firm, Gensler, global built environment consultancy Arup, and landscape architects at Planit to progress the first stage, underlining its commitment to bring forward a new neighbourhood at Thameside West and contribute to the long-term vision for the Royal Docks.

Arada expects to submit a planning application for the first stage of the project over the summer, with work on site expected to begin by early 2028, subject to approval.

Arada says it is also heavily engaged in working with Transport for London (TfL) on a new DLR station, a major piece of public infrastructure, which aims to open in time for the arrival of the site’s first residents.

The overall project, marked in red, and the first phase, in green.

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