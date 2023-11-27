Architectural workers join Unite

The Section of Architectural Workers (SAW), set up in 2019 as a union by and for its members, has officially affiliated to Unite, becoming a new national branch of the much larger union.

SAW says that it has already supported more than 150 members with individual casework resulting in settlements totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds.

It also campaigned, successfully, to elect Muyiwa Oki as the first worker-representative as president of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

A SAW spokesperson said: “This is an incredibly exciting moment for SAW and the architectural labour movement generally. By affiliating to Unite, the UK’s leading union, architectural workers are now even better equipped to fight against the workplace mistreatment they so regularly face.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is extremely pleased to welcome members of the Section of Architectural Workers to our union family. As part of Unite, SAW’s members will be able to closely collaborate with the wider construction sector, access expert training and receive substantial legal and industrial support during disputes.

“Unite looks to forward to working with SAW’s indomitable organisers in helping a growing numbers of architectural workers achieve improvement to their jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite regional officer Declan Murphy said: “With the creation of the new architectural branch, Unite now represents workers across the entire construction industry. From the drawing board to putting shovels in the ground, from engineering to joinery, Unite is there standing up for all construction workers.”

