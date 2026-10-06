Artium completes £2m Starbucks drive-thru

Job done early, time for a cuppa. Image courtesy of Colin Boulter, Neilson Reeves Photography

The project is the first Starbucks drive-thru the contractor has built, and was finished three weeks ahead of schedule. Work started in March with steel piling, on a 30-week programme. Artium Commercial brought the scheme forward, with Artium Construction as main contractor, in partnership with Helios Properties.

The site has six retail units alognside the Starbucks, with E.ON electric vehicle chargers outside. As principal contractor, Artium gave early access to the site so the Starbucks drive-thru could be fitted out while building work continued.

Artium delivered the whole job itself, from the steel frame and the car park to the drive-thru lane and the six retail units alongside it.

Martin Watson, managing director of Artium Construction, said: "We are delighted to have successfully completed this retail park development on behalf of our client. The project represents a fantastic example of collaborative delivery, with the whole team working together to overcome the challenges associated with a live, fast-paced development and deliver a high-quality scheme ready for occupation. We are extremely proud of the finished development and grateful to our client, consultants and supply chain partners for their commitment throughout.

"We said at the ground-breaking that we would deliver Brough with pace and certainty, and handing it over nearly three weeks early is the proof. Speed means nothing if the finish isn't right, and the quality here is there for anyone to see. The site team and our supply chain have done us proud."

The scheme is part of Brough South, a new neighbourhood of 750 homes with shops and services, less than a mile from the A63 and about 10 miles west of Hull. Aldi and a care home are already open next door.

Its six ground-floor units total about 7,400 sq ft, with the Starbucks drive-thru taking 1,800 sq ft. Domino's had signed for one of the retail units by the time work started in March. The rest have since been let, and Artium is finalising the details with the occupiers.

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