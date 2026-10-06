Govender to lead Whitfield's Scottish expansion

Shane Govender

The new Edinburgh office will provide a permanent local base, building on the company’s existing project experience in Scotland and across the UK and Ireland.

MD Asa Whitfield said, "Scotland has a fantastic civil engineering heritage, and today it is at the heart of another major engineering undertaking. With significant public and private investment driving renewable energy and infrastructure development, there is a real sense of momentum behind the transition to net zero. We want WCS to be part of that story.”

The new office will focus on power and energy, providing civil engineering design across regulated and non-regulated projects. This includes transmission and distribution, grid infrastructure, renewable energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The team will also draw on WCS’ wider rail, civils and structures capability, including bridges, roads, drainage and culverts, retaining structures, structural assessments, and geotechnical and foundation design.

Principal civil engineer Govender said, “We work with network operators, principal contractors, integrators and developers, often on complex projects where civil, structural and electrical requirements need to be coordinated closely. The value we bring is being able to anticipate challenges early, stay close to what is happening on site and respond quickly when issues arise, helping clients keep projects moving."

Asa Whitfield added, "Many Scottish projects are in remote or coastal locations where the supporting infrastructure itself can create engineering challenges. Roads and bridges may need upgrading or strengthening to enable major energy and infrastructure schemes to go ahead, so there is a real opportunity to apply experience from across our different sectors.”

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