Seymour completes Teeslink enabling works

The Phase 1 works included the creation of development plateus, with a highway extension finished and utilities connected. Planning consent was secured in September 2025. Detailed consent covered the initial infrastructure works, including a new access road and services, while outline consent was granted for up to 775,000 sq ft of high-quality warehousing and ancillary employment space, with units ranging from 3,000 sq ft to 500,000 sq ft.

Teeslink is being brought forward by Rula in partnership with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council. The Council acquired the site in 2021 using £3m of funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority’s Indigenous Growth Fund and selected Rula as development partner following a competitive tender process.

The serviced plots will enable Rula to deliver bespoke freehold or leasehold buildings on flexible terms, with construction programmes from as little as 28 weeks and occupation available from Q3 2027. Occupiers will also benefit from up to 15 MVA of available power, multimodal connectivity and lower operational costs supported by buildings designed to high ESG standards.

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