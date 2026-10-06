ECF submits plan for Northampton

The plans have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council, which first aired its ambitions for the project in 2023. Since then, a consultation has sought the views of 3,000 residents on what they want from the town centre project.

Greyfriars aims to play an important role in Northampton’s future growth, transforming a prominent brownfield town centre site into a more connected, mixed-use neighbourhood with new homes, workspace, leisure and community spaces. By bringing more residents, visitors and businesses into the heart of the town, the plans hopes to support local enterprise, increase footfall and create new jobs and opportunities over the long term.

Over the next decade, the project is expected to deliver more than 100,000 square feet of retail, leisure and commercial space, creating a destination that can generate wider economic benefit for Northampton and the surrounding area.

At the centre of this ambition is a large area of public green open space fronting onto the restoration of the listed Corn Exchange, which aims to provide a new cultural destination, supporting the evening economy and hopes to establish Greyfriars as a vibrant place for people to live, work, visit and spend time.

Two applications have been submitted for Greyfriars. The first is a hybrid application covering the majority of the project area, meaning that part of the design is fully advanced and in detail so it can be developed immediately and comprises of 103 new homes on the site of Upper Mounts and Newlands surface car parks, with the rest of the scheme to be approved in principle.

The second application is for the Corn Exchange, alongside a Listed Building Consent application, meaning the historic venue can be brought back into use for the benefit of the whole town sooner rather than later.

In the coming months, West Northamptonshire Council’s planning authority will consider the application as part of the formal planning processes with an outcome expected in early 2027. If consented, the first new homes are expected to be completed and ready for occupation in 2029.

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