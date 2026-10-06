Less fuel, same power, for Booth

Ravenhead produces around 5,000t a week of crushed stone aggregate, broken out using hydraulic breakers before being crushed. Booth Ventures already has a Hyundai HX330A L excavator on its fleet and the HX360L has been brought in to replace an older and larger model from another manufacturer. The new excavator is able to make use of the same breaker as the old machine.

“It’s far more efficient, better on fuel and we are seeing less in repairs,” said Stuart Andrews, Booth Ventures’ Fleet and Plant Manager.

“We are seeing up to a 7% fuel saving compared with the older HX330 when carrying out the same work, that’s as much as 3 litres an hour.”

Hyundai’s Next Generation HX360L is a 36-tonne crawler model that is powered by Hyundai’s own DX08 diesel engine. This six-cylinder Stage V diesel engine delivers 227kW (304hp) yet consumes up to 7% less fuel than the previous A-Series machine. The engine also uses up to 30% less AdBlue, which along with 1,000-hour service intervals, results in maintenance savings for customers.

The machine is one of the first in the Hyundai range to use full electro-hydraulic (FEH) levers, delivering increased operating control, reduced effort and lower fuel consumption. Operators can set individual lever response and feel to meet their own preference, boosting productivity and cutting fatigue throughout the day.

"We’ve dealt with Taylor & Braithwaite since 2012 and they are good people to work with," said Andrews. “They always have good levels of stock and they’ve always honoured any warranty work and been fair with us.

“We will keep the Hyundais with Taylor & Braithwaite for service and maintenance. They have always been very honest, straight and helpful.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk