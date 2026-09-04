Ashbrook buys 1,600th Cat

The £8m order included the milestone excavator, along with Cat 302.7s and Cat 305s fitted with air conditioning and hydraulic quick hitches.

James Ashbrook, managing director at Ashbrook Plant Hire Ltd said, “Our latest investment from Finning has supported the growth of our fleet, as well as replaced older machines. As we continue to grow, Finning has been a consistent presence, not only delivering machines and on-board technology to meet our performance standards but providing reliable support with Finning field service engineers based at both of our sites full time.

“With the number of housing developments and infrastructure projects in the UK growing, this latest investment gives us the means to continue to deliver the reliability and performance that our customers need, backed by the ongoing support and expertise from Finning.”

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