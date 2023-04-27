Atkins to plan Homes England’s Rugby scheme

Atkins is working with LDA Design and architect Levitt Bernstein in the role of masterplanner for Homes England’s portion of the 4,000 homes that remain to be delivered for the Southwest Rugby Urban Extension.

The scheme will include new schools, healthcare, retail and community facilities as well as housing.

The Homes England land and infrastructure on the site comprises approximately 40% of the total development, and is one of the largest in the region for the housing and regeneration agency. The urban extension project is the largest single commission to come to Atkins from the current Homes England Framework, with the contract set to run until 2025.

Atkins project director Joanne Farrar said: “This is a hugely significant development that will help to meet the real need for housing in this part of the West Midlands. But this is about more than simply building houses to meet the acute demand. This project and the physical and social infrastructure that it will deliver will create truly thriving places based on safe and secure homes, producing better social value outcomes.

“It also represents a priority development with a clear focus on creating a sustainable community where people can live, work and play for generations.”

Homes England manager Ben Frodsham added: “Atkins has been providing services for Homes England for many years and has a strong track record of delivery both nationally and in the Midlands region. The team was able to demonstrate a joined-up and efficient approach to the scheme, bringing some trusted supply chain partners in to add additional value including LDA Design and Levitt Bernstein.”

