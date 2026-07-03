AtkinsRéalis appoints global water lead

Ian Dyck

The engineering services company pointed to an increasing global focus on water security, environmental impact and resilience, as utilities and governments invest in improving water quality and upgrading critical infrastructure.

AtkinsRéalis' global water portfolio includes major urban developments such as large-scale wastewater and capital investment programmes in North America, flood resilience and water management programmes across the US and Australia, and the Thames Tideway sewer project in the UK.

Dyck joins AtkinsRéalis from AECOM, where he led the Canadian water business for seven years, overseeing growth and business performance. Based in Calgary, Canada, he began his career in engineering design before moving into senior business leadership roles at professional services firms Matrix Solutions and Worley Parsons, with experience spanning major water and infrastructure programmes.

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