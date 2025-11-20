AtkinsRéalis appoints industrial director

Ryan Macdonald

Ryan Macdonald has joined AtkinsRéalis from Scottish energy company SSE, where he was director of major projects.

In a newly-created role, he will head up the firm’s activities in energy networks, grid infrastructure, power and renewables, energy storage, industrial processes and energy-intensive assets and users, from manufacturers and data centres to ports.

Chief operating officer Mike McNicholas said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ryan to AtkinsRéalis to lead our new power & industrial market. As our clients face increasingly complex and interconnected challenges – be it siting and permitting or advanced engineering and digitisation – Ryan’s experience will be instrumental in bringing together our industrial and energy expertise to help meet our clients’ needs.”

Macdonald said: “By combining international expertise with experienced local delivery teams, we’re creating integrated solutions for a cleaner, more resilient energy transition, whether it’s building next-generation distribution and transmission networks, developing long-duration energy storage and renewables, or helping major energy users navigate their future power needs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk