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24 June 2026

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  3. AtkinsRéalis appoints industrial director

AtkinsRéalis appoints industrial director

20 Nov 25 Consulting engineer AtkinsRéalis has appointed Ryan Macdonald as market director for power & industrial for its UK & Ireland region.

Ryan Macdonald
Ryan Macdonald

Ryan Macdonald has joined AtkinsRéalis from Scottish energy company SSE, where he was director of major projects.

In a newly-created role, he will head up the firm’s activities in energy networks, grid infrastructure, power and renewables, energy storage, industrial processes and energy-intensive assets and users, from manufacturers and data centres to ports.

Chief operating officer Mike McNicholas said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ryan to AtkinsRéalis to lead our new power & industrial market. As our clients face increasingly complex and interconnected challenges – be it siting and permitting or advanced engineering and digitisation – Ryan’s experience will be instrumental in bringing together our industrial and energy expertise to help meet our clients’ needs.”

Macdonald said: “By combining international expertise with experienced local delivery teams, we’re creating integrated solutions for a cleaner, more resilient energy transition, whether it’s building next-generation distribution and transmission networks, developing long-duration energy storage and renewables, or helping major energy users navigate their future power needs.”

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