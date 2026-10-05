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05 October 2026

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  3. Breedon lines up new CEO

Breedon lines up new CEO

2 hours Breedon has picked James Brotherton as its new CEO. He'll start the role on January 1, when Rob Wood retires after 12 years with the construction materials business.

James Brotherton, appointed CEO of Breedon starting on January 1 2027
James Brotherton, appointed CEO of Breedon starting on January 1 2027

Brotherton has been CFO since 2021, where he worked closely with Wood on the development of the group's 'expand and improve' strategy, which saw it expand to the US and move to the London Stock Exchange's main market.

Wood joined the business in 2014 as group finance director in 2014, becoming CEO in 2021. He plans to step down from the board and retire at the end of 2026, remaining as an employee and assisting with the transition until the end of September 2027.

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