Breedon lines up new CEO

James Brotherton, appointed CEO of Breedon starting on January 1 2027

Brotherton has been CFO since 2021, where he worked closely with Wood on the development of the group's 'expand and improve' strategy, which saw it expand to the US and move to the London Stock Exchange's main market.

Wood joined the business in 2014 as group finance director in 2014, becoming CEO in 2021. He plans to step down from the board and retire at the end of 2026, remaining as an employee and assisting with the transition until the end of September 2027.

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