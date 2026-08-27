AtkinsRéalis appoints transportation MD

Justin Norman

A chartered engineer with a background in civil engineering, Norman has been with the business for more than 20 years, joining Atkins in 2003 and progressing through senior leadership roles across the UK, Ireland and Europe. He was appointed interim managing director of transportation in April 2026, having previously served as nuclear and international growth director for the UK and Ireland, as managing director of AtkinsRéalis’ Europe business and – before that – managing director of the company’s Ireland Business.

In his new role, he will lead a team of more than 2,000 people with expertise spanning the rail, highways, local transport and maritime sectors. AtkinsRéalis’ transportation services range from strategic consultancy and planning through to detailed engineering design, digital transformation and operations support, addressing challenges from sustainability and integration to place-making and regeneration.

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