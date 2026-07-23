AtlasCopco updates energy management

The ECO Controller is built into all of Atlas Copco’s battery-based energy storage systems, including the ZBP and ZBC models, acting as the ‘brain’ of the unit and allowing operators to efficiently manage energy output and distribute the load onsite. The ECO human-machine interface provides users with full control over their temporary power applications by optimising energy generation, distribution, and consumption through advanced data management.

To deliver a more intuitive, powerful, and reliable experience for users, Atlas Copco has incorporated a suite of improvements, meticulously developed over a year of dedicated client feedback, focused on elevating user experience, data clarity, and operational efficiency. Key updates include refreshed visual aesthetics and a streamlined interface, providing cleaner and more relevant monitoring data at one glance.

The new ECO Controller is now able to communicate with third party systems to improve the modular setup of portable power plants. Integration of different generator brands' controllers such as DSE, CAT, Cummins, and Comap allows users to work with any generator in their existing fleet and maximises compatibility with Atlas Copco’s portable power products. Power plants can be tailored to users specific needs and circumstances

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