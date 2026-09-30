Aureos targets critical infrastructure with IT acquisition

By acquiring WhiteSpider, Aureos will simplify IT/OT delivery for infrastructure projects such as this substation transformer installation

WhiteSpider employs over 40 specialists with digital expertise spanning enterprise networking, sovereign AI, on-premise solutions within UK controlled infrastructure, cyber security and cloud technologies. As an award winning team and a Cisco partner, the company designs, develops and operates digital solutions that help organisations maintain resilient operations, protect critical systems and meet demanding regulatory requirements.

By buying the company, Aureos will be able to deliver its capabilities, accreditations and intellectual property in-house, rather than through partnership agreements, offering customers a single accountable supplier across the operational technology and enterprise IT layers and simplifying contractual agreements, supply chains, and accreditations.

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