New Stopper Specialists depot in Leeds

The new depot sits alongside related Groundforce divisions Groundforce Shorco and Groundforce Bridge, and will open on October 1.

Vp says the nvestment will enable the three divisions to provide customers across Yorkshire and neighbouring regions with faster delivery times and a greater range of products, all from one location.

Located close to the junctions of the M62 and M621, the new depot will hold the full portfolio of pipe stoppers and pressure testing equipment and complements the current depot locations in Darlington, Wigan, Glasgow and Lymington.

Sam Woodcock, director of Groundforce Bridge, Training and Stopper Specialists, said: “This is a great addition to our network. Opening the Morley depot allows us to service key regional customers more effectively by being closer to them and being able to react to their needs more quickly. It’s exciting news for both Stopper Specialists and all our customers, both current and new in the Yorkshire region.”

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