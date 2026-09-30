Trackunit improves unpowered unit tracking

The Spot S300 brings new capabilities for monitoring containers and trailers

The fleet tracking device targets equipment including trailers, containers, portable heaters, welders, and message boards. The Danish tracker manufacturer explains that it hasn't previously been practical to wire equipment like this for data. That means unpowered equipment often stays outside the connected fleet, creating a visibility gap for fleet managers.

Spot S300 aims to solve that, by enabling installation with no wiring, so installers can mount it in minutes. Activation requires only peeling off a sticker, and reporting starts almost immediately.

Spot S300 replaces its long-running predecessor, Spot 2, adding enhanced reporting frequency, cellular coverage, and deeper device intelligence.

Spot S300 provides a reliable connection over LTE Cat 1 bis, running on standard 4G networks worldwide. It reports its position four times a day by default, which can be adjusted easily in using Trackunit's apps and software.

"Spot S300 is not an incremental update," said Heini Hoff Brondum, senior vice president IoT Devices at Trackunit. "It's a ground-up redesign around what construction and rental operations actually need. Dependable data, easy deployment, and battery intelligence."

In Trackunit Manager, Spot S300 devices are visible alongside powered equipment and tools. That data also feeds Trackunit IrisX, Trackunit's operating data platform for construction, where fleet managers can build reports and dashboards tailored to how their business runs.

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