Balfour Beatty adopts hydrogen-based engine cleaning technology

Balfour Beatty and K2C Rail engine cleaners

Balfour Beatty is adopting Engine Carbon Clean (ECC) to help reduce carbon emissions and improve engine performance across its rail operations.

The move comes after a trial of the technology, designed by Advanced Hydrogen Technologies, that uses on-demand hydrogen to remove carbon build-up inside combustion engines. By introducing hydrogen into the air intake, the system enables engines to draw exactly what they need, improving fuel efficiency, extending asset lifecycle, and reducing harmful emissions including CO₂, CO, NOx and N₂O.

The trial simulated a full year of operation in line with standard maintenance cycles, delivered a 15.79% reduction in emissions. Balfour Beatty now plans to roll out ECC across its entire tamper fleet.

George Chaplin, investment & innovation manager at Balfour Beatty, said: “ECC is a simple, non-intrusive solution that integrates seamlessly into our servicing schedules. By extending engine life, reducing maintenance needs and lowering fuel consumption, ECC delivers measurable carbon and cost savings while minimising downtime – a smart, sustainable investment for our fleet.”

ECC technology has already been shown to be effective on road vehicles, achieving fuel and CO₂ savings of up to 30%. Working with rail specialists K2C Rail and 1stinrail, part of the RSK Group, ECC ensures compliance with rail industry standards while supporting ESG requirements under the International Financial Reporting Standards mandate.

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