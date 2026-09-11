York Central wins approval

York Central

At least 20% of the homes will be for social and affordable rent and sale. The 110 acre site, which will also include green spaces and other public realm improvements, covers a space equivalent to 40% of the historic city centre.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said, “York Central is a fantastic opportunity to transform derelict brownfield land into thousands of new homes, jobs, and green spaces, giving more people the chance to live and work in this great city.

“By unlocking one of the biggest regeneration projects in the country, we’re turning years of talk into action to drive growth in every region, raise living standards and build the homes communities desperately need.”

Recently completed infrastructure works, including a new road network, public realm and pedestrian and cycle routes, allied to York Central's unparalleled access to public transport hubs, should ensure that the benefits of the new development are felt across North Yorkshire and the wider region. The site's regional and national importance is reflected in its designation as both a Mayoral Development Zone and an Enterprise Zone.

Construction will start on site next year following extensive site investigation works, which will begin imminently.

The project will be built as work is ongoing on the previously approved Museum Square, and 134,000 sq ft Government Property Agency hub hosting up to 2,600 civil servants. Access to the new development will be through a new western entrance at York Station.

The first buildings will be completed and available for occupation by early 2029, with all of phase one estimated to be complete during 2030.

When the whole York Central development is complete, it aims to support 6,500 jobs, deliver at least 2,500 homes and provide over 1,000,000 sq ft of commercial space.

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