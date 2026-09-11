M&J Evans profits double in 2025

The company's order book grew 6.5% to hit £537m at the end of 2025, with a tender success rate of 28.2%, up almost three points from 25.3% the year prior. The companies eastern counties region, in its second year, added £22m to the order book, up from £17.8m, and it now plans to open an eighth, south east, region this year.

At the top of the company, Alex Clack succeeded Chris Southgate as CEO, tasked with continuing the company's strategy. At the entry level, the group launched a new groundworker apprenticeship with the NHBC, with 16 apprentices achieving a 100% completion rate, compared to a 42% national apprentice average.

The company also welcomed its first graduate quantity surveyors in summer 2025 and is planning its next graduate intake to further strengthen its talent pipeline. In the context of an ageing construction workforce and loss of EU workers, this aims to ensure a skilled workforce across the UK and the long-term growth of the Company.

The company also invested in its quality assurance function during the year, including an updated checklist, digital platform and revised quality assurance roadmap, which aims to deliver best practice as standard and see tangible improvements in planning, forecasting and quality control.

M&J Evans Construction has also taken its first steps into the utilities sector to pursue network upgrade work for those serving water, gas and electricity to the UK, alongside final mile utility connection works supporting its existing housebuilder client base. The company has generated £5.5 million in revenue from utilities in 2025. This aims to counter housebuilding cyclicality and is supported, the company says, by sustained government investment in utility network infrastructure with a resilient pipeline.

Clack said, "FY25 was a year of strong financial and operational delivery for M&J Evans, with significant growth in profitability and continued progress against our five-year strategy. I'm proud of the momentum we've maintained in delivering our strategy, from the continued scaling of our Eastern Counties region to the launch of our NHBC apprenticeship programme and our broader plans for launching into the utilities sector.

"Having spent over 20 years with this business, I understand its strengths, its people and its strategy intimately. While the wider market backdrop remains uncertain, our order book, balance sheet and operational discipline give me real confidence in our ability to deliver for our clients and continue our growth journey."

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