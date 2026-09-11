Wates adds social value, sustainability heads

Sasha Simmonds

The appointments aim to reinforce the firm’s commitment to creating meaningful social value for communities and delivering a more sustainable built environment. They come as Wates continues to grow its social and environment sustainability offering, with the group generating £464m of social value in 2025.

Simmonds joined Wates in 2024, having worked alongside the company through the supply chain since 2017. Through roles including head of social value at O’Neill & Brennan, Simmonds brings valuable experience developing programmes to create employment opportunities, including supporting more than 300 people serving prison sentences into employment through the release on temporary licence scheme.

In her new position, Simmonds will lead the next phase of Wates Construction’s social value strategy, strengthening strategic partnerships and devising specialist programmes that create lasting benefits for local communities.

Josh Steiner

Steiner has spent nearly a decade shaping Wates Construction’s sustainability approach, building on experience gained through former sustainability leadership positions in the public and third sectors. As head of sustainability, he will lead the delivery of the five-year sustainability roadmap, driving action to reduce carbon emissions and support the transition to net zero through more efficient use of resources.

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