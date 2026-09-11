New £23m entrance complete at Temple Meads

The completion comes the same week that the new Sloane Robinson Building, a key part of the University of Bristol's Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus, opened its doors. Plans for Temple Quarter include 10,000 new homes and 22,000 jobs.

The new entrance is expected to serve around 2.5m passengers a year by 2030, and features an extended passenger subway beneath the railway, giving access to the the Grade I-listed station.

BAM UK & Ireland delivered the new entrance by extending the station’s existing passenger subway beneath platforms 13 and 15. The complex works involved excavation through existing structures within the historic station, while working alongside an operational railway and the development of the neighbouring university campus.

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