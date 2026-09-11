AECOM, Jacobs JV to build Dublin's first metro

A night time view of the planned Tara Street entrance, courtesy of TII

The rail connection, between North County Dublin, Dublin Airport and the city centre, aims to support future growth, reducing congestion and enhancing mobility across Ireland's capital.

The AECOM and Jacobs joint venture will support the procurement and delivery of the metro system, bringing integrated programme management, governance and risk management to one of Ireland's largest infrastructure investments.

MetroLink is expected to become Ireland's first fully segregated metro railway and a critical component of the country's future transport network, supporting population growth, economic development and decarbonisation goals while improving connectivity across the Greater Dublin Area.

The predominantly underground high-capacity, high-frequency system will include 16 new stations connecting Swords in North County Dublin with Dublin Airport and the city centre, while integrating with Irish Rail, Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) commuter rail, Luas light rail and BusConnects services to support a more connected and sustainable transportation network.

The team will support TII through an integrated delivery model designed to enhance governance, manage interfaces across multiple contracts and provide transparency throughout the programme lifecycle. The team will help manage risk, improve certainty and support efficient delivery of the nationally significant infrastructure investment. The joint venture will be supported by affiliates Ramboll and Nicholas O'Dwyer.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk