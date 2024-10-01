Balfour Beatty cements 3D printing relationship

Balfour Beatty will be trialling Versarien's graphene admixture, Cementine

Versarien, the advanced materials engineering group, revealed today that it has signed an agreement with Balfour Beatty to develop new construction materials together.

The goal is to develop “innovative, sustainable and cost-effective” 3D-printable mortars suitable for civil construction. They also intend to establish a UK-based supply chain and demonstrate the mortars in real-world applications.

Balfour Beatty and Versarien plant to formulate three types of mortar: one based on local materials, and two enhanced with Versarien's proprietary graphene admixture, Cementene.

The project will involve demonstrating the application of these mortars on Balfour Beatty highways projects – assessing performance, durability and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional construction materials. It will also evaluate the viability of 3D printed construction methods.

Collaboration with various bodies will be pursued to propose changes to design codes, ensure certification of products and address any regulatory hurdles throughout the project lifecycle, Versarien said.

Versarien chief executive Stephen Hodge said: "Versarien already has experience of working with Balfour Beatty through both being members of the National Highways Roads Research Alliance and the Digital Roads of the Future project. We look forward to deepening our relationship."

