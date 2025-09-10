Balfour Beatty expands Rolls-Royce relationship

Illustration of the proposed expansion of the Rolls-Royce plant in Derby

Balfour Beatty has been chosen to deliver the critical nuclear-licensed infrastructure required to support Rolls-Royce's manufacture of fissile components for the Royal Navy’s submarine propulsion systems, and the new Aukus submarines.

Work will include the construction of specialised manufacturing and processing facilities within the licensed nuclear site boundary, the upgrade and refurbishment of existing nuclear plant infrastructure critical for the production of fissile materials, and extensive site-wide infrastructure enhancements compliant with stringent nuclear safety and security regulations.

Different parts of the Balfour Beatty group will be involved, from the ground engineering division through to M&E.

Balfour Beatty being selected as Rolls-Royce’s fissile construction supplier follows on from its appointment as Rolls-Royce's non-fissile construction supplier in May 2024, to expand its Raynesway site in Derby including the construction of new office facilities and adjoining site infrastructure. [See previous report here.]

New chief executive Philip Hoare said: “In my first week as Balfour Beatty’s group chief executive, I’m proud to announce this latest appointment – a strong endorsement of our growing presence and capability in the UK defence market, one of our four key strategic growth markets. This success builds on our proven track record supporting Rolls-Royce at Raynesway and our expertise delivering complex, secure infrastructure in highly regulated environments. Our ongoing partnership with Rolls-Royce underscores the depth of our end-to-end capabilities and reinforces our commitment to delivering infrastructure of national importance to the UK.”

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