Balfour Beatty moves forward on Netherton Hub

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN) has confirmed Balfour Beatty, appointed as the common interface contractor for Netherton Hub. It will undertake all associated civil engineering and building works to construct the Spittal to Peterhead high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station that will form part of the Netherton Hub near Peterhead in Scotland.

In addition, Balfour Beatty is also delivering a 400 kV substation to support offshore and onshore electricity generation, and a 132 kV substation to enable future generation and storage connections from third-party developers.

Balfour Beatty was appointed to SSEN’s multi-billion-pound Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) offshore framework in 2024. Having supported SSEN Transmission during the early contractor involvement phase, Balfour Beatty will now progress with enabling works.

Aberdeenshire Council granted planning consent for the development last month. Main construction is expected to start in early 2026 and at peak Balfour Beatty will employ approximately 800 people on the job.

On completion, the Netherton Hub will enable renewable energy generated in the north of Scotland to be converted to direct current and transmitted to demand centres throughout the UK. It comes as part of a wider upgrade of the transmission network in the north of Scotland through SSEN Transmission’s ‘Pathway to 2030’ renewable energy programme.

Nick Rowan, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s business in Scotland, said: “Our role in delivering this critical infrastructure under the ASTI offshore framework will ensure that homegrown renewable power can be transmitted to where it is needed most, while creating jobs, supporting apprenticeships and unlocking opportunities for the local supply chain.

“Our unrivalled expertise and proven track-record of delivering complex infrastructure across Scotland positions us perfectly to continue our partnership with SSEN as we ramp up activity on the ground.”

SSEN Transmission deputy project director Darren Main said: “We are delighted to work with Balfour Beatty in progressing our Netherton Hub development, where its expertise in delivering large-scale projects will play a key role in the construction of the infrastructure required for the delivery of clean energy to homes and businesses where it’s needed.

“Investing to upgrade our electricity transmission network is a major driver of jobs and economic activity, and the Netherton Hub will create hundreds of jobs within our supply chain – boosting the local economy in Aberdeenshire while creating graduate and apprenticeship opportunities for the new generation of energy sector workers.

“We now look forward to working with Balfour Beatty to deliver a world-leading strategic energy hub for onshore and offshore projects, that will be critical to delivering a cleaner, more secure and affordable energy system for future generations.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk