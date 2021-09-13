Balfour Beatty picked for Jacksonville people-mover

The work Bay Street Innovation Corridor project will be carried out by the V2R consortium, which also includes Superior Construction Company Southeast, Beep, WGI, Stantec Consulting Services and Miller Electric.

The project, which is valued at approximately US$44m, marks the first phase of Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s Ultimate Urban Circulator autonomous vehicle service. The new automated people mover system will serve Downtown Jacksonville in Florida and its surrounding neighbourhoods.

Once complete, the three-phase Ultimate Urban Circulator will expand Jacksonville’s current skyway from two and a half miles to ten miles.

Balfour Beatty’s win follows its completion of the same client’s Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center at LaVilla in May 2020.

John Harris, senior vice president of Balfour Beatty Construction said: “We are honoured to be selected by Jacksonville Transportation Authority to construct another successful project for the Jacksonville community. To be a part of the Ultimate Urban Circulator programme is an opportunity of a lifetime, and we look forward to remaining a relentless ally to our client, our partners and the community as we work to provide and innovative and revolutionary transportation network for the future of Jacksonville.”

Nathaniel P Ford Sr, chief executive officer of Jacksonville Transportation Authority said: “This award represents a major milestone for the Ultimate Urban Circulator, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and Downtown Jacksonville. We are confident the Balfour Beatty team and its partners will deliver a world-class project on behalf of the taxpayers of Jacksonville, placing our community at the forefront of innovation.”

