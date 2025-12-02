Balfour Beatty regional civils boss moves to Costain

Peter Mumford

Peter Mumford is joining Costain’s executive board on 2nd January 2026, in charge of its natural resources division, covering the markets of water, energy and defence.

Mumford joins Costain from Balfour Beatty where he had been managing director of its regional civils business in the UK for the past three years. Before that, he spent five years at Highways England leading the delivery of the government’s £27bn road investment strategy. His earlier career was spent in engineering consultancy – with Aecom, EC Harris and Turner & Townsend.

Costain chief executive Alex Vaughan said: “Our natural resources division continues to grow from strength-to-strength and is delivering predictable, best-in-class infrastructure services to our customers in the nationally critical markets of water, energy and defence. I’m looking forward to Peter bringing his broad and deep leadership experience so that we can continue to deliver infrastructure for a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised future.”

Peter Mumford, incoming managing director of natural resources, said: “Costain’s reputation and heritage is second to none. I’m excited to be joining the company at this time and adding to its excellent track record in delivering complex and essential infrastructure in the water, energy and defence markets.

“I am looking forward to accelerating Costain’s growth through our strategy of developing long-term strategic partnerships with tier one customers, broadening our service offering, and remaining an attractive and trusted contractor to our supply chain partners.”

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