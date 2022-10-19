Balfour Beatty wins East Sussex highways deal

The contract is valued at £297m over the initial seven-year term – and up to £73m if it runs for the full 14-year maximum.

Balfour Beatty will replace Costain Jacobs, whose seven-year contract expires next spring.

The contract covers maintaining roads, pavements, drainage, streetlights, traffic lights and bridges, as well as winter gritting services and delivery of highway improvement schemes.

Balfour Beatty intends to build an operational control hub in the county, from which to monitor operations.

Balfour Beatty Living Places managing director Steve Helliwell said: “Our dedicated team of professionals will seek to introduce new technologies and innovative solutions wherever we can, helping us to create great places to work, live and play, whilst also leaving behind a lasting positive legacy for the communities in East Sussex."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk