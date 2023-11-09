Balfour sells infrastructure assets

Javelin Park waste plant near Gloucester, built by Balfour Beatty [photo by D Eaketts - creative commons - Wikipedia]

Balfour Beatty has sold its 49.5% interest in UBB Waste (Gloucester) Holdings Limited, the owner of a waste incinerator at Javelin Park near Gloucester, to Urbaser Investment Limited, its joint venture partner on the waste-to-energy project .

It has also sold its 50% interest in the Moretti multifamily housing community in Birmingham, Alabama, USA to Henssler Capital LLC.

Balfour Beatty said that the proceeds were in excess of the directors’ valuation as of 30th June 2023 and were “consistent with the group’s strategy of optimising value through the disposal of operational assets, whilst continuing to invest in new asset opportunities”.

