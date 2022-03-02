Bam finally cleared to start on £72m health hub

The new North East Hub Health & Care Centre in Parkhead will serve communities in the east of end of Glasgow. It will be delivered by Bam Construct UK for NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and Glasgow City Health & Social Care Partnership.

Bam was originally appointed to the North East Hub Health & Care Centre project in Parkhead in 2019, when the estimated value of the job was £35m. Since then, the Parkhead Hub has been re-designed into Scotland’s first net-zero carbon health and care facility and will form part of NHS plans to reach a net-zero target by 2040.

The new facility, which will be one of the UK’s largest primary care developments, will bring together on one 11,200m2 site a number of community health and social services that are currently located at nine different sites in Glasgow.

The Parkhead Hub, situated on the site of the former Parkhead Hospital, will include three GP practices, a pharmacy, specialist services for children and adult community care groups, as well as support for seniors, mental health, addictions, criminal justice and the homeless community. Alongside the medical facilities, a local library will also be relocated to the hub and there are plans for a new cafe.

Jim Ward, Bam Construction’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We are delighted to reach financial close on the new North East Hub Health & Care Centre for our client Hub West Scotland, and NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde.

“Bam has been working on the preconstruction phase of the project for the last two years and during that period we have also carried out advanced demolition works to allow us to make a meaningful start on construction, which is due to commence in March.”

He added: “We are delighted that this project provides us to further opportunity to deliver a high-quality project in conjunction with Hub West Scotland and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, having successfully completed Clydebank Health Centre, Greenock Health Centre and Stobhill Mental Health Units in recent years.

“Once complete the project which will provide significant benefits to the local community by improving access to services and better integrate health and social work teams and services, and the voluntary and charity sectors.”

The Scottish government will fund £65m of the £72m project. A £2.5m fund towards the relocation of the library will be given by Glasgow City Council.

The project is due for completion in 2024.

