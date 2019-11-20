BAM, Kier and Morgan Sindall lead the way in Procure Partnerships Framework

The public sector construction framework runs for four years and is valued at £8bn. It is divided into 10 regions of England and Wales with two value bands in each region – £4m-12m and £12m+.

BAM, Kier and Morgan Sindall are the only contractors to have secured a place on all 20 lots.

The pilot for the Procure Partnerships Framework was the northwest region – the Procure North West framework – which was launched in July 2018. In its first year it has been used by local authorities, health trusts and universities to procure £200m of projects.

The contractors selected for the nationwide framework are:

BAM Construction

Bardsley Construction

Bouygues Construction

Clegg Construction

Esh Construction

Galliford Try Construction

Graham Construction

Henry Boot Construction

Interserve Construction

Kier Construction

Laing O’Rourke Construction

McLaren Construction

McLaughlin Harvey Construction

Midas Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction

Neilcott Construction

Read Construction

Robertson Construction

Seddon Construction

Stepnell Construction

Vinci Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

WRW Construction

Framework director Robbie Blackhurst said: “We are delighted to conclude the framework tender process which has resulted in the selection of contractor partners who have demonstrable experience of delivering for the public sector within the regions that they operate. The Procure Partnerships Framework has been structured to offer clients an OJEU and PCR15 compliant route to market, with hands on support throughout the contractor procurement process, and into the project delivery stages.

“It is important to provide our public sector with flexibility in procurement and as such clients can choose between running single stage fully priced tenders, two stage mini competitions or to direct award. We are excited to now take our proven and successful framework model across England and Wales and work with clients to not only deliver successful procurement exercises, but also successful projects.”

Neil Pates, managing director of strategic framework and alliances at Kier, said: “Being appointed to all 20 lots of the Procure Partnerships Framework is great news for us at Kier. Approximately 65% of our work in Kier Construction is procured through long-term frameworks and we continue to deliver exciting projects through these. We look forward to working on this new and exciting framework, which will give our clients a modern and flexible way of procuring public sector work nationally.”

BAM Construct UK chief executive James Wimpenny said: “We are delighted to secure every lot in the Procure Partnerships framework, which has been extended to cover all areas of England and Wales. This announcement allows BAM to build on the success delivered through the North West framework and collaborate with our valued public sector clients nationally, providing best-value and meeting their needs.”

Robbie Blackhurst added: “BAM’s approach to public sector project delivery and social value is one of the many reasons why we are looking forward to working with them over the next four years. We are particularly impressed with their experience of delivering complex high value projects and we are excited to further develop our relationship with the BAM team.”

