MGA picked for Orkney homes feasibility study

The former Papdale Halls will be demolished to make way for 60 new homes. Courtesy of Orkney Council.

Around 60 homes for affordable rent are proposed at the site of the former Papdale Halls, a residential hostel for children attending school from across the archipelago, while plans for Weyland could deliver around 200 homes for affordable sale and rent. Together, the developments aim to provide a mix of housing to meet the needs of people living and working in Orkney.

The island's council voted to demolish the halls this week, and has approved the award of a contract for the demolition. The Council’s Local Housing Strategy (2024) set a target of 1,030 new homes over ten years, with a 60/40 split between affordable and private housing.

The appointment marks the next stage in developing detailed plans for the sites, with MGA assessing planning requirements, site constraints, costs and deliverability to help shape the future developments.

A nursery, Willow Tree, has used the former hostel site. PfP Scotland has donated £3,000 to aid the nursery's relocation to a new purpose-built facility at UHG Orkney, the University of the Highlands and Islands.